Free family movie night headed to Four Winds Field

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families can go to infinity, and beyond, with a movie night at Four Winds Field in June!

A screening of Disney and Pixar’s “Lightyear” is headed to the downtown ballpark on Friday, June 2. Gates at Four Winds open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are free, but those who wish to attend must register before Thursday, June 1, at 12 p.m.

Attendees are advised that lawn chairs and umbrellas are prohibited, but you can bring a blanket should you want to sit on the grass.

The movie night is all for a good cause, too! Representatives with the Indiana Donor Network will be in attendance to help anyone interested in registering to be an organ donor.

To get tickets, click here.

To learn more about the Indiana Donor Network, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

