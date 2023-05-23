Cop on a Rooftop event in Elkhart raises $1.6K for Special Olympics Indiana

Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is thanking the community for its support this past Friday at a Cop on a Rooftop event here in Michiana.

Officers interacted with customers and collected money for Special Olympics Indiana at the Dunkin’ on County Road 6 in Elkhart.

On Monday, the department said in a Facebook post the community donated over $1,693 in cash at that particular Dunkin’. However, that total could be even higher, as the department is still tallying Venmo totals from the event.

The money raised during Cop on a Rooftop will directly help fund Special Olympics programs for more than 16,000 athletes in Indiana.

If you would like to donate to Special Olympics Indiana, you can do so at any time by clicking here.

