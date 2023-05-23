Comic books stolen from Hall of Heroes recovered

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - High-valued comics stolen from Elkhart’s Hall of Heroes museum in March have been recovered.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the comics made their way down to St. Petersburg, Florida, and were recovered from the home of Joshua and Dashae McCarty-Thomas. During an investigation of the duo’s property, police found an edition of Uncanny X-Men Lot #120 and #121 Alpha Flight in Joshua’s possession, which police say came from Hall of Heroes.

Hall of Heroes owner Allen Stewart told police he’d purchased the comics from an eBay account operated by the couple, recognizing them as the books stolen from the museum.

The two are responsible for multiple book-related thefts at collector shops in both Florida and Indiana, ranging back to 2019.

The Elkhart Police Department says the investigation is still ongoing and active.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.