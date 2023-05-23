C.H.A.S.E. Club raises $1,500 to benefit Riley Hospital for Children

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local girls empowerment group is giving back to help sick children in Indiana.

Members of the C.H.A.S.E. Club in South Bend presented a $1,500 check to Riley Hospital for Children on Tuesday morning. Notre Dame football All-American and Super Bowl champion Derrick Mayes was on hand to accept it.

C.H.A.S.E. stands for confidence, health, attitude, and self-esteem. It’s a group to help young girls from Jefferson Traditional Middle School and LaSalle Academy build confidence.

The club, led by South Bend Police School Resource Officer Britton Pratt, held several fundraisers throughout the school year for Riley.

“I am very proud of all these girls,” Pratt said. “They’ve all really had a positive outlook on the program and just wanted to help, help, help. . . where they are feeling engaged and important because they are doing something that is important.”

This year, Officer Pratt is seeing the program come full circle. The very first girls who were in fifth grade when the chase club began are now graduating seniors.

