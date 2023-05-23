2 new attorneys to represent Miami County man in child porn case

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two new attorneys will represent the Miami County man behind the fake “anthony_shots” online profile used to solicit underage girls after his previous attorney filed a motion to no longer represent him.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Kegan Kline’s former attorney filed his motion to withdraw appearance this past Friday, one day after Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr granted a continuance in his sentencing for his child pornography case.

Kline’s new attorneys are William Berkshire, who is from a firm in Peru, Ind., and Eric Huneryager from the Miami County Public Defender Office.

In March, Kegan Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges — including child pornography, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice. But now, it’s possible that he may be withdrawing that plea.

In requesting the continuance, Kline’s defense team claimed he needed time to review evidence Kline said he hasn’t seen. The prosecution says the claims are a stall tactic and said Kline was already aware of the evidence.

Kline’s defense team now has until May 26 to file any new motions, including the potential withdrawal of his guilty plea. A new sentencing date has been set for July 27.

Despite admitting to using the “anthony_shots” account that communicated with Libby German before her and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017, Kline has never been named as a person of interest or suspect in their murders.

