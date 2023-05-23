2 new attorneys to represent Miami County man in child porn case

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two new attorneys will represent the Miami County man behind the fake “anthony_shots” online profile used to solicit underage girls after his previous attorney filed a motion to no longer represent him.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Kegan Kline’s former attorney filed his motion to withdraw appearance this past Friday, one day after Miami County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Spahr granted a continuance in his sentencing for his child pornography case.

Kline’s new attorneys are William Berkshire, who is from a firm in Peru, Ind., and Eric Huneryager from the Miami County Public Defender Office.

In March, Kegan Kline pleaded guilty to 25 charges — including child pornography, child exploitation, and obstruction of justice. But now, it’s possible that he may be withdrawing that plea.

In requesting the continuance, Kline’s defense team claimed he needed time to review evidence Kline said he hasn’t seen. The prosecution says the claims are a stall tactic and said Kline was already aware of the evidence.

Kline’s defense team now has until May 26 to file any new motions, including the potential withdrawal of his guilty plea. A new sentencing date has been set for July 27.

Despite admitting to using the “anthony_shots” account that communicated with Libby German before her and Abby Williams were killed in Delphi in 2017, Kline has never been named as a person of interest or suspect in their murders.

Kegan Kline
Kegan Kline(WTHR/Scott Allen)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dominick Williams, Jr. was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday.

News

Attorney for Kegan Kline files motion to no longer represent him

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Two new attorneys will represent the Miami County man behind the fake “anthony_shots” online profile used to solicit underage girls after his previous attorney filed a motion to no longer represent him.

Indiana

Mishawaka native Adam Driver named honorary starter for Indy 500

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mishawaka native actor Adam Driver will wave the green flag at the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 this upcoming weekend.

News

Rum Village Adventures opens for the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Guests can climb their way through unique obstacles and zip lines, all while enjoying nature.

Latest News

Crime

Teen charged in deadly shooting of 11-year-old arrested

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Dominick Williams, Jr. was arrested near Indianapolis on Monday.

News

Sunshine again as temperatures rise into the lower 80s today!

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Jorgensen
A warm day for Michiana with highs in the lower 80s

News

WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 05-23-23

Updated: 5 hours ago
Heating up today before a couple of cooler days

News

Indiana High School Softball Sectionals: Monday Highlights

Updated: 11 hours ago
We’ve officially reached the postseason for high school softball in Indiana, as sectionals began Monday evening.

News

Cop on a Rooftop event in Elkhart raises $1.6K for Special Olympics Indiana

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Elkhart Police Department is thanking the community for its support this past Friday at a Cop on a Rooftop event.

News

Elkhart police looking to identify man, woman in armed robbery investigation

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police say the armed robbery happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at Jam’s Smoke Shop.