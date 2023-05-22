South Bend neighborhood sees second house fire in less than a week

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called to a house fire early Monday morning in the 2000 block of S. Taylor Street.

It’s the latest in a recent string of fires across the city that the department is investigating.

Emergency crews were called to the fire around 2:40 a.m. As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was just a few blocks away from another house fire that happened last Thursday morning in the 2000 block of Franklin Street.

South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon held a news conference this past Friday about an alarming increase in fires, including suspicious ones. He said structure fires within the city limits have increased 38% from last year.

