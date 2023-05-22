South Bend Museum of Art gears up for summer classes, exhibitions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It won’t be long before summer’s here and school is out, and the South Bend Museum of Art wants to remind you admission is always free.

You can view artwork from regional and local artists, including a gallery showcasing art from Holy Cross, IUSB and Saint Mary’s College students.

“We’re free and open to the public, and that also means that we need our public’s support,” said Lisa Shaffer, executive director. “We encourage you to come see what we’re doing in the studios. We have camps this summer, we encourage you to take a class and just kind of discover your inner artist.”

To learn more or to register for a class at the South Bend Museum of Art, click here.

Classes at South Bend Museum of Art

South Bend Museum of Art gears up for summer

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.