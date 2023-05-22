Second fire in South Bend neighborhood in one week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called to the scene of a residential fire in the 2000 block of S Taylor St. around 2:40a.m. Monday morning.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

The fire was just a few blocks away from the fire that happened the morning of May 18 on Franklin Street.

South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon held a news conference on May 19 about an alarming increase in fires, including suspicious ones.

