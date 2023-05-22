Second fire in South Bend neighborhood in one week
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department was called to the scene of a residential fire in the 2000 block of S Taylor St. around 2:40a.m. Monday morning.
As of right now, no injuries have been reported.
The fire was just a few blocks away from the fire that happened the morning of May 18 on Franklin Street.
South Bend Fire Chief Carl Buchanon held a news conference on May 19 about an alarming increase in fires, including suspicious ones.
