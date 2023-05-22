Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Sargent Micek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother not willing to change her phone number after 34 years, just in case that next call is her son.

In this edition of Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten looks into the disappearance of Sargent Micek and explains why detectives are not giving up hope.

On May 4, 1989, 22-year-old Sargent left his home around 10 p.m. He lived on Fox Street in South Bend. He and a friend were heading to the corner of LaSalle Avenue and Niles Avenue to a bar called Cap’n Cork’s. Today, it is where you would find Corby’s.

“And from Cap’n Cork’s, Sargent went to what was then known as the Bear’s Den and that was in the 100 block of N Michigan Street in South Bend,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

In an area where Woochi and McCormick’s are today.

“And around 3:30 in the morning, Sargent contacted his mother via telephone and that was the last time she would hear from him,” Lt. Miller says.

As detectives continued to work the case, they believed there was foul play involved and, Sargent was presumed dead.

Eventually the case would turn cold. That is until July of 2020.

“When excavation crews were called to some property in Coloma, Mich., and there was some new information that was obtained that led them to getting search warrants to excavate that property. Unfortunately, that did not result in any new leads or updates, and nothing was found that was pertaining to Sargent’s case,” Lt. Miller explains.

Now detectives are once again turning to you. If you have any information, you are asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers. Even if you have submitted a tip before, they still want to hear from you. You can submit a tip by calling (574) 288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

“My heart breaks for Norma and Sargent’s sister. They deserve some answers. Let’s just give this family some of those answers that they need,” Lt. Miller says.

Remember, if your anonymous tip leads to the solving of the case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

