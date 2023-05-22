Memorial Day parades, events & more in Michiana

(WNDU) - Michiana communities are set to honor those who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military as part of Memorial Day remembrances.

Memorial Day falls on the last Monday in May each year. This year, it’s on May 29. ***Note: some of the events listed take place prior to Memorial Day***

Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of parades, events, and services to help remember those who died while serving our country.

PARADES

Buchanan - May 29 at 10 a.m. - The parade will begin downtown and travel to Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Edwardsburg - May 29 at 11 a.m. - The parade will begin at Edwardsburg Middle School and end at Edwardsburg Cemetery.

Elkhart - May 29 at 2 p.m. - The Elkhart Memorial Day Parade will travel on Main Street from Harrison Street to Lexington Avenue. This year’s theme is “All Gave Some, Some Gave All.”

Middlebury - May 29 at 10 a.m. - The parade will travel from Middlebury Elementary School along Main Street to Memorial Park. After a short program in Memorial Park, the American Legion Post 210 Honor Guard will march from the park to Grace Lawn Cemetery, where they will read the roster of veterans laid to rest at the cemetery.

Mishawaka - May 29 at 9:30 a.m. - The Mishawaka Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. from Main Street and 3rd Street and continues to Battell Park (301 W. Mishawaka Avenue). This year’s theme is “Duty-Honor-Country.”

Nappanee - May 29 at 10:30 a.m. - The parade will begin at Nappanee Elementary School, go west on Centennial Street to State Road 19, south to Lincoln Street, and west to City Hall. There will be a short ceremony on the south lawn at City Hall at 11 a.m.

Osceola - May 29 at 8 a.m. - The parade will travel west on Lincoln Way to Grand Boulevard.

St. Joseph - Friday, May 26, at 12 p.m. - The parade will begin at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Park Street and will finish at the John E.N. Howard Bandshell. There will be a short program at the bandshell honoring those who served. Veterans and active-duty military are invited to join the parade. Please call 269-985-1111 to join.

South Bend - May 29 at 8 a.m. - The West Side Memorial Day Parade will begin at 8 a.m. from the intersection of Lombardy Drive and Ford Street.

Stevensville - May 29 at 11 a.m. - The parade route starts in front of Watermark and Stevensville City Hall (2055 W. John Beers Road) and ends at the Lincoln Township Cemetery. All Veterans are encouraged to wear military attire or thematic clothing and participate in the parade.

EVENTS/SERVICES

Dowagiac

A short ceremony to honor U.S. military personnel who have died while serving will take place outside City Hall (241 S. Front Street) on May 29 at 10 a.m. The ceremony includes a featured speaker and performances by the Dowagiac Union High School and Kalamazoo bagpipe bands. The parade then proceeds to Riverside Cemetery for veterans services.

Sister Lakes Lions Club (66991 95th Avenue) will hold a Memorial Sunday Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, May 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It includes an all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage breakfast. Adults, $10; children (ages 5 to 12), $5; 4 and younger, free.

Edwardsburg

ESC Hero Run: 5K Run & 2K Fun Walk will be held May 29 at Cross Country Trail, Edwardsburg Sports Complex, 27566 US-12. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., run and walk begin at 8 a.m. Registration required by Thursday, May 25. Click here to register . Costs $35 for each participant.

Elkhart

Ruthmere is offering free admission to all active-duty service men and women and their families, including National Guard and Reserve, to the museum from Saturday, May 27, through Labor Day (Sept. 4) as part of the Patriotic Program Series and Blue Star Museums program. Memorial Day will be observed by the museum on May 28. Visitors will receive a free patriotic souvenir or experience a special activity. Click here for more information

Granger

Homes for Heroes will be honoring and remembering those who have served our country by placing flags on veterans’ graves on Friday, May 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The group will gather at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park (375 W. Cleveland Road) to place 300 flags in the veteran section of the cemetery.

LaPorte

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum (2405 Indiana Avenue) participates in the Blue Star Museums program and is offering free admission to currently serving military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve.

Mishawaka

In addition to the city’ Memorial Day parade, the city says memorial ceremonies will take place at the following locations and times on May 29:

7 a.m. - Little St. Joseph Cemetery (357 W. Jefferson Boulevard)

7:15 a.m. - Mishawaka City Cemetery (1300 N. Main Street)

7:30 a.m. - Fairview Cemetery (1415 N. Main Street)

8:45 a.m. - Beutter Park (120 Ironworks Avenue) - This is specifically listed as a tribute to sailors

There will be short reading, prayer, gun salute, and wreath laying at each service.

North Liberty

Potato Creek State Park (25601 State Road 4) will host a Memorial Day weekend concert on Saturday, May 27, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the beach concession area. Kennedy’s Kitchen will perform Irish music and songs celebrating Indiana. The family-friendly concert is free (after gate entry).

Rolling Prairie

VFW Post 9423 will hold a service on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. CDT on the grounds of Rolling Prairie Elementary School (605 E. Michigan Street) to remember and mourn those who died while serving in the armed forces. From there, the veterans will hold a traditional Memorial Day Ceremony in Rolling Prairie Cemetery. Afterward, the public is invited to VFW Post 9423 (4202 N. 400 East) for free hotdogs.

South Bend

The John Auten Camp of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will present a Civil War era Memorial Day Program on May 29 at 10 a.m. at Bowman Cemetery (2400 Miami Street). Members of the community are invited to participate.

The Studebaker National Museum (201 Chapin Street) is offering free admission to U.S. military personnel and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day as part of the Blue Star Museums program. A military ID is required.

The History Museum (808 W. Washington Street) is offering free admission to U.S. military personnel and their families through Labor Day as part of the Blue Star Museums program. A military ID is required. Admission includes all exhibits as well as guided tours of the Oliver Mansion.

Mayor James Mueller will join the community for a street renaming ceremony at Lombardy Drive and Ford Street on Friday, May 26, at 12 p.m.

St. Joseph

A Memorial candlelight service will be held on Friday, May 26, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Lory’s Place (445 Upton Drive) to remember local heroes and loved ones who died in military service to our nation. Participants are encouraged to bring a photograph or memento of the person they are honoring. There will be an opportunity to share about its significance.

Syracuse

Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse American Legion Post 223 will sponsor “Taps Across the Water” on Sunday, May 28. Taps will be played at 9:09 p.m. to honor and mourn military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A moment of silence will be observed by all in attendance starting at 9:08 p.m. At 9:09 p.m., taps will sound simultaneously by buglers strategically placed on Wawasee, Syracuse, and Papakeechie lakes.

