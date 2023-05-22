Man ejected from vehicle after crashing into tree in Constantine Township

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Constantine man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he crashed into a tree Sunday evening in St. Joseph County, Mich.

Deputies were called just before 6:50 p.m. to the area of Zerbe Road near US-131 in Constantine Township on reports of a crash with injuries. They say the man was traveling east on Zerbe Road when he ran off the road and struck a tree.

The man was ejected from the vehicle. He was treated on scene by paramedics before being airlifted to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Currently, there is no word on his condition.

The crash remains under investigation and the driver’s identity is being withheld until further notice.

If you have any information regarding this crash, you’re asked to call Sgt. Hernandez at 269-467-9045 ext. 317.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the White Pigeon Police Department, Constantine Fire and Rescue, Three Rivers Fire Department, St. Joseph County Central Dispatch, Air Care, and Shears Towing.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.