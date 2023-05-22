ISP: South Bend man arrested for dealing, possession of drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man was being held without bond Sunday after Indiana State Police arrested him on suspicion of committing several drug crimes.

43-year-old Ardisha Hogan is being in the St. Joseph County Jail.

And faces preliminary charges of dealing a controlled substance, dealing a legend drug and six counts of having drugs.

He also faces charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of stolen property, possession of paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Shortly before 6:30 A.M. Friday Bremen post troopers say an investigation by its all-crimes policing team led them to a home in the 1100 block of Chalfant Street . During a search of the home, police found six handguns -- two that had been reported stolen.

400 pills later determined to be controlled substances and 93 doses of ketamine, which is a prescription pain medication.

Hogan has not been formally charged.

It wasn’t immediately clear when he’ll make an initial court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.