Irish men’s lacrosse advances to Final Four with win over Johns Hopkins

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WNDU) - After missing the NCAA Tournament last season for the first time since 2005, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team is heading to championship weekend for the first time since 2015.

The No. 3 Irish defeated No. 6 Johns Hopkins by a final score of 12-9 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Final Four for the sixth time in program history.

Johns Hopkins took an early 1-0, but the Irish quickly captured their first lead of the afternoon thanks to goals from Jack Simmons and Chris Kavanagh. From there, the two teams traded blows before Notre Dame closed the first half strong with three goals to take a 7-4 lead into halftime.

Johns Hopkins trimmed Notre Dame’s lead to one in the third quarter, but the Irish responded three straight goals to end the period. They extended their lead to five early in the fourth quarter and never looked back.

Kavanagh, Simmons, and Jake Taylor all posted hat tricks in the winning effort.

With the win, Notre Dame will be heading to Philadelphia next Saturday, May 27, to face No. 2 Virginia in the semifinals. First draw is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The winner advances to the national championship on Memorial Day.

The Irish will likely have revenge on their mind, as their only two losses this season came to Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame softball defeats Harvard, suffers season-ending loss to Arkansas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
The Notre Dame softball team’s 2023 season came to an end late Saturday night after the Irish were eliminated from the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Notre Dame

Irish softball falls in NCAA Regional opener; faces elimination

Updated: May. 20, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Notre Dame softball team dropped its opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday night, falling to Oregon 5-4.

Notre Dame

Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville regional.

Notre Dame

Irish women’s lacrosse falls in NCAA quarterfinals

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Irish fell on the road to No. 3 seed Boston College by a final score of 20-6.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish baseball to end regular season at Boston College

Updated: May. 18, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Loch
The upcoming series is an important one for the Irish, as the margin of error is diminishing in terms of being selected to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Notre Dame

One-on-one with Micah Shrewsberry

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Despite his busy schedule, The new Notre Dame men's basketball coach found time to sit down with 16 Sports for an exclusive one-on-one interview.

Sports

ND MEN’S LAX: Sunday’s quarterfinal awaits

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
After a record-breaking performance at home in the NCAA Championships’ opening round, the Notre Dame men’s lacrosse team packs their bags for the quarterfinals this weekend.

Notre Dame

Irish fall in extras to Northwestern at Wrigley Field

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
The Notre Dame baseball team made history on Tuesday by visiting the Friendly Confines for the first time in program history, but it would prove to be unfriendly as the Irish lost to Northwestern in walk-off fashion.

Notre Dame

Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs transferring to LSU

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Diggs will be reunited in Baton Rouge with Brian Kelly, his former head coach at Notre Dame.

Notre Dame

Irish softball ready to get to work for NCAA regionals

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Head Coach Deanna Gumpf told 16 Sports on Tuesday that she was 50-50 about Notre Dame’s chances of making it into this year’s tournament.