INDOT study of U.S. 30, U.S. 31 corridors continues

(WNDU) - The study of specific ways to improve Indiana’s U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors is off and running.

Officials have been busy gathering public input to determine the desired outcome of future road improvement projects.

Three common concerns are access across the corridors, safety concerns, and various mobility issues.

“Notably, three of the four studies identified access points — especially driveways along the corridors of influencing potential safety and mobility issues,” said Natalie Garrett, strategic communications director at INDOT. “Driveways allow access onto and across high-speed facilities, which creates more potential conflict points for vehicles, especially if there is full access across the median.”

The two corridors combined have 180 miles of highway. INDOT expects to have a draft report later this summer to evaluate specific options for improvements.

