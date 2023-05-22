Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemical exposure in firefighters receives ceremonial signing
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that establishes a pilot program to monitor PFAS exposure in Hoosier firefighters received a ceremonial signing from Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday.
House Enrolled Act 1219, which is authored by State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend), was passed by both chambers last month.
The bill creates a pilot program under the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to monitor levels of toxic, man-made polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in the blood of a thousand former and current firefighters.
Firefighters are routinely exposed to these chemicals, which are linked to cancer. The leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service is cancer.
The bill, which was originally signed by Holcomb on May 1, goes into effect on July 1.
Bauer issued the following statement after the signing:
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.