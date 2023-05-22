Indiana bill to monitor toxic chemical exposure in firefighters receives ceremonial signing

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill that establishes a pilot program to monitor PFAS exposure in Hoosier firefighters received a ceremonial signing from Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday.

House Enrolled Act 1219, which is authored by State Rep. Maureen Bauer (D-South Bend), was passed by both chambers last month.

The bill creates a pilot program under the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to monitor levels of toxic, man-made polyfluorinated substances (PFAS) in the blood of a thousand former and current firefighters.

Firefighters are routinely exposed to these chemicals, which are linked to cancer. The leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service is cancer.

The bill, which was originally signed by Holcomb on May 1, goes into effect on July 1.

Bauer issued the following statement after the signing:

From signing House Enrolled Act 1219 into law, to leading the way on PFAS foam collection efforts across the state, Gov. Eric Holcomb has shown that he is committed to reducing workplace hazards for firefighters. As my community of South Bend continues to mourn the loss of several firefighters to occupational cancer in recent years, the PFAS testing pilot program will finally give firefighters a tool to know their own cancer risk early on and help prevent future late-stage diagnoses. I am grateful to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Professional Firefighter Union of Indiana, the South Bend Fire Department and South Bend Firefighters Local 362 for championing this bill through the legislative process, as it now becomes law in Indiana.

