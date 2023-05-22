Father killed when grenade in grandfather’s belongings explodes

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a...
Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (Gray News) - Authorities say an Indiana father was killed and his two children were injured when a hand grenade they found in a grandfather’s belongings detonated.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported explosion before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Lakes of the Four Seasons, Indiana, according to a statement.

Authorities say a family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Someone reportedly pulled the pin, and the grenade detonated.

A man was found unresponsive at the scene and was later declared dead, according to authorities. His two children, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The victim was later identified by the coroner’s office as 46-year-old Bryan Niedert, WMAQ reports.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine if there were any other explosive devices.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As families continue to find old military ordnance in loved ones’ belongings, the FBI says anyone who finds a suspected device should call 911 immediately and move far away from it. They say these devices are highly dangerous and can explode without notice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Airshow excites attendees after 17-year hiatus
BMV announces new opportunities for driving skills tests
Festival fun in Michiana
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Do not wait for rain to water the garden this week
2 hospitalized after Friday night crash in Cass County

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Police say Adalberto Santiago, a 34-year-old security guard, was fatally shot while trying to...
Security guard dragged, fatally shot in Dallas parking garage