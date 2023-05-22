Engineers still working to identify cause of noise issue at Indeck Niles Energy Center

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Engineers are still working to identify the cause of a noise issue at the Indeck Niles Energy Center that’s left nearby residents frustrated.

Earlier this month, the equipment suspected of causing the noise was shut down to provide some relief to affected neighbors while engineers looked further into the issue.

In an update sent to 16 News Now on Monday evening, officials with Indeck Energy Services say engineers have returned to the plant this week to continue troubleshooting the problem. They say certain aspects of plant operations are not to blame for the noise issue, but the turbine in question remains shut down.

Officials add that there may be a period where the turbine in question needs to be restarted for testing purposes, but they intend to shut it down overnight out of respect for the neighbors.

16 News Now has had several viewers reach out to us about loud noises and vibrations coming from the power plant since March. They say the noise from the plant is so loud at night that they can’t sleep.

You can read Indeck’s update in its entirety below:

(Indeck Energy Services)

