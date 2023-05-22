Elkhart police looking to identify suspects in armed robbery investigation

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it looks to identify a man and a woman connected to an armed robbery investigation.

Police say the armed robbery happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at Jam’s Smoke Shop, which is located at 1530 S. Nappanee Street.

If you can identify either of the individuals pictured below, you’re asked to call Det. Claeys at 574-389-4789. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

(Elkhart Police Department)
(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

