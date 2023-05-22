Elkhart police looking to identify man, woman in armed robbery investigation

(Elkhart Police Department)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department needs your help as it looks to identify a man and a woman connected to an armed robbery investigation.

Police say the armed robbery happened Monday afternoon just before 2 p.m. at Jam’s Smoke Shop, which is located at 1530 S. Nappanee Street.

If you can identify either of the individuals pictured above, you’re asked to call Det. Claeys at 574-389-4789. You can also submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Memorial Day parades, events & more in Michiana

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune have put together a list of parades, events, and services to help remember those who died while serving our country.

Investigation

Michiana Unsolved: The Disappearance of Sargent Micek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christine Karsten
In this edition of Michiana Unsolved, Christine Karsten looks into the disappearance of Sargent Micek and explains why detectives are not giving up hope.

Pets

2nd Chance Pet: Moonshine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Moonshine.

News

2nd Chance Pet: Moonshine

Updated: 3 hours ago
Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Moonshine.

Latest News

Crime

Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
After he was arrested, police found numerous drugs in his possession

News

South Bend Museum of Art gears up for summer classes, exhibitions

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
You can view artwork from regional and local artists, including a gallery showcasing art from Holy Cross, IUSB and Saint Mary’s College students.

News

South Bend neighborhood sees second house fire in less than a week

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s the latest in a recent string of fires across the city that the South Bend Fire Department is investigating.

News

First Alert Weather

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: Do not wait for rain to water the garden this week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Sunshine and 70s & 80s for daytime highs will be the theme through the holiday weekend.

News

South Bend neighborhood sees second house fire in less than a week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It’s the latest in a recent string of fires across the city that the South Bend Fire Department is investigating.