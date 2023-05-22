Elkhart celebrates successful return of airshow after 17 years

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart was the place to go for wings this past weekend.

That’s where an airshow made a comeback after a 17-year hiatus.

After 2006, the event fell off the radar. Perhaps props are due to those who made the comeback a success.

The City of Elkhart contributed $50,000 to the cause. Officials estimate corporate sponsors accounted for about 4,000 of the show attendees.

“Corporate also had their parties here, similar like you would do when you go to a South Bend Cubs game. You have a chalet where you invite all your employees out and have a picnic. We had 14 of those here at Elkhart Air Show,” said Andy Jones with Elkhart Festivals Inc. “The one who would get the award for the most guests clearly was Waste Away Group. Our friends from HIMCO. I think they had over 450 of their employees signed up and came and received tickets and they visited their chalet. Their chalet was so large, I had to get a building permit to put that up.”

Jones says the Elkhart Airshow will return, but not next year. Plans call for the Elkhart show to run every other year, with the Goshen Airshow taking place in off years.

