Bill requiring AEDs, cardiac emergency plans for Indiana school sports receives ceremonial signing

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - A bill to improve heart safety for student-athletes across the Hoosier state was ceremonially signed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday.

Senate Bill 369, also known as “Jake’s Law”, requires every school from K-12 to properly maintain an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and make sure one is present at each athletic event.

The bill also requires schools to develop an emergency plan for sudden cardiac arrests that is properly posted throughout schools and athletic spaces.

Senate Bill 369 is authored by Sen. Linda Rogers from Granger. The bill honors Jake West, who died after going into cardiac arrest at a LaPorte High School football practice in 2013.

The bill was originally signed by Holcomb on May 4.

