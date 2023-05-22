Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old Benton Harbor man is facing new drug charges after he was arrested last Friday in Niles.
Police arrested the man on May 19 for a bond violation while awaiting trial in a previous investigation. After he was arrested, they found the following drugs in his possession:
- 139 fentanyl pills
- 57 grams of powdered fentanyl
- 20 grams of meth
- 4.5 grams of cocaine
- 3.5 grams of crack cocaine
- 20 suspected Xanax pills
- A half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms
Police say they are requesting new drug charges for the suspect, who is currently lodged in the Berrien County Jail.
