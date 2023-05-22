Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old Benton Harbor man is facing new drug charges after he was arrested last Friday in Niles.

Police arrested the man on May 19 for a bond violation while awaiting trial in a previous investigation. After he was arrested, they found the following drugs in his possession:

139 fentanyl pills

57 grams of powdered fentanyl

20 grams of meth

4.5 grams of cocaine

3.5 grams of crack cocaine

20 suspected Xanax pills

A half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

Police say they are requesting new drug charges for the suspect, who is currently lodged in the Berrien County Jail.

