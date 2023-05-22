Benton Harbor man arrested on bond violation to face new drug-related charges

Police found 139 fentanyl pills, 57 grams of powdered fentanyl, 20 grams of meth, 4.5 grams of...
Police found 139 fentanyl pills, 57 grams of powdered fentanyl, 20 grams of meth, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 20 suspected Xanax pills, and a half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms.(Southwest Enforcement Team – West Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 30-year-old Benton Harbor man is facing new drug charges after he was arrested last Friday in Niles.

Police arrested the man on May 19 for a bond violation while awaiting trial in a previous investigation. After he was arrested, they found the following drugs in his possession:

  • 139 fentanyl pills
  • 57 grams of powdered fentanyl
  • 20 grams of meth
  • 4.5 grams of cocaine
  • 3.5 grams of crack cocaine
  • 20 suspected Xanax pills
  • A half-ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

Police say they are requesting new drug charges for the suspect, who is currently lodged in the Berrien County Jail.

