Beacon Health hosts annual reunion at Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The weather couldn’t have been better for the annual Beacon Children’s Hospital NICU reunion at Potawatomi zoo today.

NICU stands for neonatal intensive care unit and it refers to infants who are born with an illness or premature.

This is the 30th annual reunion event held by beacon, giving the families a chance to reconnect and see how far the kids have come since their NICU days.

This year’s event was one of the biggest in recent years with nearly 1000 people attending.

This is the second year in a row that Beacon Children’s has held their reunion at Potawatomi zoo, it’s been a big hit in both years!

“It is so rewarding for our care time to reconnect with their primary babies and their families.” said Lisa Nichols, a nurse manager for Beacon health’s newborn I.C.U. “NICU admissions are so stressful for families and they really connect with our teams and really become like family.”

Beacon health also gifted all kids who were patients at the hospital with teddy bears. As a reward and reminder of how far they’ve come.

