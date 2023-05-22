Beacon Children’s Hospital hosts NICU reunion at Potawatomi Zoo

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather couldn’t have been better for the 30th annual Beacon Children’s Hospital NICU Reunion at Potawatomi Zoo on Sunday.

The event gives families and Beacon Health team members a chance to reconnect and see how far the kids have come since their NICU days. This year’s event was one of the biggest in recent years, with nearly 1,000 people attending.

It’s the second year in a row that Beacon Children’s Hospital has held the reunion at Potawatomi Zoo, and it’s been a big hit in both years!

“It is so rewarding for our care time to reconnect with their primary babies and their families.” said Lisa Nichols, a nurse manager for Beacon Health’s NICU. “NICU admissions are so stressful for families and they really connect with our teams and really become like family.”

Beacon Health also gifted all kids who were patients at the hospital with teddy bears as a reward and reminder of how far they’ve come.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

