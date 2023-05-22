2nd Chance Pet: Moonshine

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Moonshine.

Moonshine is 5 and a half years old. She has been at the shelter since the end of April. Moonshine is currently in foster care, but Stanton says she is ready to find a forever home.

To see if Moonshine is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Moonshine or any other pet from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County, call 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information on adopting pets, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

