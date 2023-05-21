Holy Cross valedictorian reminds graduates they are not alone

Holy Cross President Dr. Marco Clark hands a student their diploma at the 56th Holy Cross College Commencement ceremony.(16 News Now)
By Matt Gotsch
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Holy Cross College celebrates its graduating class of 2023 at the College’s 56 commencement ceremony

At the Pfeil Center on Holy Cross Campus, president Dr. Marco Clark handed graduates their diplomas for the first time as the College’s president.

Keynote speaker Father Fred Jenga spoke about graduates strengthening their relationships with God and, by doing so, strengthening them with each other.

Valedictorian Steven Mcnulty reminded his fellow students that this accomplishment, like future success, is not earned alone.

“Just as we shouldn’t shoulder our burdens alone, so shouldn’t we shoulder our accomplishments alone,” says Steven Mcnulty, Holy Cross College 2023 valedictorian. “So, let’s take this time to share this accomplishment with the army of people that have gone to battle with us to get here. Nobody achieves anything in life alone; they do it through the hard work and support of so many.”

Fr. Fred Jenga, C.S.C., is the President of Holy Cross Family Ministries.

