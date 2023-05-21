Elkhart Airshow excites attendees after 17-year hiatus

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Saturday marked the start of the Elkhart Municipal Airport’s first airshow in 17 years.

This years show is a “Salute to Veterans,” with World War II battle reenactments and planes that were actually used in the war.

Many people came out on Saturday to witness the planes in action. Gates opened at 7 a.m. with different events and groups involved, including food vendors and the Misty Blues — an all female group of skydivers .

“There’s nothing better then when you get to see close to 100-year-old airplanes out here. Just ripping up the pattern and just putting music in our ears,” said Rafael Flores, an airshow attendee. “You cannot beat the sound of radio engines and old B-12′s. It just sounds great and sounds like freedom.”

You still have a chance to check out the airshow on Sunday. Gates open up at 8 a.m. For more information, click here.

