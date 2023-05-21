Elkhart Airshow excites attendees in 17 year return.

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

It was the first day of the Elkhart airshow, returning to Elkhart’s municipal airport for the first time in 17 years.

This years show is a salute to veterans, with World War II reenactment’s taking place with planes actually used during the war.

Many people came out to witness the planes in action. Gates opened at 7 am with different events and groups involved, from food vendors, too the Misty Blues, an all female group of skydivers, to a battle reenactment.

“There’s nothing better then when you get to see close to 100 year old airplanes out here. Just ripping up the pattern and just putting music in our ears,” said Rafael Flores an airshow attendee. “You cannot beat the sound of radio engines and old B-12′s it just sounds great and sounds like freedom.”

You still have a chance to check out the airshow tomorrow. Gates open up at 8 a.m.

