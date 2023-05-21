Adams’ National Honor Society hosts a day of sustainability

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Adams High School’s national honor society hosted a day of sustainability to raise funds for Unity Gardens.

Each year the student organization puts on a spring and fall project -- and this year, they decided to go with an environmental theme.

With the help of Unity Gardens, Adams High School had a mini farmers market of sorts -- from a pottery sale, thrift store and even “pie your teacher in the face.”

And all funds raised Sunday will go to Unity Gardens to help further their mission.

If you want to lend a hand, just go to unitygardens.org.

