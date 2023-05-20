‘What Happened at Benham West’ premieres at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary hosted a launch event at The Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.

The reason? To premiere its documentary called “What Happened at Benham West.” The event was three years in the making, with work getting started on the project in early 2020.

The documentary revolves around the everyday life of an old Elkhart neighborhood. Elders of West Benham were able to tell their stories of the neighborhood, so the history of the people could live on.

The directors and elders were able to paint a picture of what the neighborhood was from the Cozy Corner to the community center.

“There’s so much interest, there’s so much desire to hear this story told by people who lived there by people in Elkhart who lived there and didn’t know what happened,” said Nekeisha Alayna Alexis, intercultural competence coordinator with AMBS.

“That’s been the privilege to be invited by the community to hear these stories, and to take care of these stories and to share these stories with the wider community,” said Jamie Pitts, a professor of Anabaptist studies with AMBS.

There will be another opportunity to see the documentary on Juneteenth at the Ruthemere Museum.

