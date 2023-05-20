USTA hosts lessons at Leeper Park for National Tennis Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is national Tennis Month, and the USTA has been travelling to different locations to teach the sport and hold matches for the community.

On Saturday morning, at Leeper Park in South Bend, players of all levels, whether adults, juniors, or wheelchair users were invited to come out and play.

Group lessons, one-on-ones, and games allowed the community to learn the sport, get active, and have fun.

GROUP SESSIONS... LESSONS... AND GAMES ALLOW THE COMMUNITY TO LEARN THE SPORT... GET ACTIVE.. AND HAVE FUN..

According to the USTA, playing tennis can actually be beneficial to your health.

“Tennis is a sport for a lifetime you can start at any age, you can pick it up, there are always public courts available. It’s a great way to stay healthy and it adds ten years to your life if you play tennis so it’s a great healthy way to get out there, stay active, and have a good time,” says Sarah Stanchin, a Tennis Service Representative for USTA’s Midwest Section.

According to South Bend Venus Parks and Arts, the tennis courts at Leeper Park are open 24/7, so you can always find a time to come out and play.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.