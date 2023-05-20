United States Tennis Association hosts lessons at Leeper Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - May is National Tennis Month, and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has been traveling to different locations to teach the sport and hold matches for the community.

Players of all levels — whether they were adults, juniors, or wheelchair users — were invited to come out and play on Saturday morning at Leeper Park in South Bend. Group lessons, one-on-ones, and games allowed the community to learn the sport, get active, and have fun.

According to the USTA, playing tennis can actually be beneficial to your health.

“Tennis is a sport for a lifetime you can start at any age,” says Sarah Stanchin, a tennis service representative for USTA’s Midwest Section. “You can pick it up, there are always public courts available. It’s a great way to stay healthy and it adds ten years to your life. So, it’s a great. healthy way to get out there, stay active, and have a good time.”

According to South Bend Venus Parks and Arts, the tennis courts at Leeper Park are open 24/7, so you can always find a time to come out and play.

