Nature Cat Day encouraging kids to connect with nature

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The popular PBS children’s series, ‘Nature Cat,’ took over Pinhook Park in South Bend on Saturday morning.

The free event for kids and families allowed children to have some fun while exploring the park.

Kids were able to participate in various activities throughout the park, including making trail mix, leaf rubbing, a scavenger hunt, games, and more.

“The importance of it is just to get kids out and active you know off the couch, and off of the tablets and things like that. Getting to enjoy and explore and really using their minds to be creative and see all the things that nature has in general,” said Jamal Henry, the Marketing Director for PBS Michiana, WNIT.

Pinhook Park has its own trail named after Nature Cat, so if you weren’t able to make it out on Saturday, families are always invited to visit and explore.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.