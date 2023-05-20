Irish softball falls in NCAA Regional opener; faces elimination

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team dropped its opening game of the NCAA Fayetteville Regional on Friday night, falling to Oregon 5-4.

The Irish took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning but gave up five runs in the bottom of the second and spent the rest of the game trying to claw their way back into it.

Following a two hour and 24 minute rain delay, the Irish got some momentum back by putting up three runs in the top of the sixth. However, it wasn’t enough, as Notre Dame couldn’t get the big hit it needed in the top of the seventh to tie the game.

Notre Dame, who drops to 29-18-1 on the season, was led on offense by Lexi Orozco, who went 3-for-3 and drove in a run in the losing effort. Jane Kronenberger drove in two runs off the bench for the Irish.

The Irish face elimination on Saturday evening against Harvard, who lost to host Arkansas on Friday. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN 2.

The winner will play another game on Saturday night at 8 p.m. EDT against the loser of the Arkansas Oregon game (scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT). The loser is eliminated from postseason play.

