Hundreds take part in ‘Girls on the Run 5K’ at Potawatomi Park

By Samantha Albert
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual “Girls on the Run 5K” at Potawatomi Park celebrated the end of the 10-week program for girls here in Michiana.

Girls on the Run inspires young girls and teaches them to be confident, while also encouraging them to be healthy through movement.

All about inclusivity, Girls on the Run never turns any girl away. Every single girl that participated in the run on Saturday received a medal.

“This is the culmination of a 10-week program where girls have been learning all these important skills and tools through running games and activities,” says Amy Collier, executive director of Girls on the Run Michiana. “They hardly know they’re running, but at the end of the 10 weeks, they are ready for a non-competitive 5K. They’re ready to come out here with about a thousand other girls. And every girl will get a medal to celebrate who she is and all she’s learned.”.

For more information or to get involved next year, click here.

