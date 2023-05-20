Hundreds of ‘Girls on the Run’ at Potowatomi Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual ‘Girls on the Run 5k’ at Potowatomi Park is the end celebration of the 10-week long Girls on the Run program in Michiana.

Girls on the Run inspires young girls and teaches them to be confident, while also encouraging them to be healthy through movement.

All about inclusivity, Girls on the Run never turns any girl away, regardless of the way she looks or not being able to pay for the program, and on Saturday, every single girl that participated in the run received a medal.

“This is the culmination of a 10-week program where girls have been learning all these important skills and tools through running games and activities. They hardly know they’re running, but at the end of the 10 weeks they are ready for a non-competitive 5k. They’re ready to come out here with about a thousand other girls, and every girl will get a medal to celebrate who she is, and all she’s learned,” says Amy Collier, Executive Director of Girls on the Run Michiana.

