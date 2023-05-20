Fraternal Order of Police hosts fallen officer memorial in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FOP Lodge 36 and 155 hosted an annual memorial service for 16 officers who died in the line of duty on Friday.

The service took place inside the South Bend Police Department and featured prayer, a moment of silence, and speakers.

The FOP spoke on never forgetting the dedication and sacrifice our officers make for the community. Chaplain James Burns said this memorial service is a way to keep honoring the legacy they left behind.

“It means a lot to the families, and it means a lot to the officers, too,” Burns told 16 News Now. “That we honor their loved ones and that they know we will never forget their loved ones for as long as we are here... We memorialize the officers who did give that line of duty, so hopefully, we learn from that, and that another name is not added, that’s one list that nobody ever wants to be on.”

