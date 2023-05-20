Four Winds Field hosts fifth annual Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, Michiana residents got the chance to try the local flavor, of beer and wine, that is!

The Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival offered over 90 different wines and beers to attendees, and it was all for a great cause. Ticket proceeds from the event went to help Junior Achievement’s mission of giving future generations the knowledge and skills they need for academic and economic success.

“So, it helps pay all of the fees that are associated with the classes that we teach to the kids in K-12,” said Kristy Bridegroom with Junior Achievement. “All of the programming materials that are needed and anything that goes in for the schools for those kids to use and the staff to support that.”

Over a thousand tickets were sold to tonight’s event, and organizers say it brings in close to $80,000 every year.

To learn more about Junior Achievement, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.