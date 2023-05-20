First Alert Forecast: Flash drought to develop over the next 10 days

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Get the sprinklers ready! A strong area of high pressure is building over our part of the country, bringing fair weather and warmer temperatures for at least the next week ahead. But that also means dry conditions, low humidity, and the possibility of a flash drought getting started over the next 10 days.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Few clouds and breezy early. Becoming clear and calm overnight. Low near 45F. Wind W at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, but hazy skies due to western Canada wildfire smoke. Smoke is NOT expected to reach the surface, But it will lead to a milky tint in the sky. High near 75F. Low 48F. Wind NW at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, but hazy skies due to western Canada wildfire smoke. Smoke is NOT expected to reach the surface, But it will lead to a milky tint in the sky. High 80F. Low 52F. Wind light and variable.

TUESDAY: Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High near 85F. Low 56F. Wind light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Breezy as a cold front moves through Michiana. High near 80F. Low 52F.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon clouds. Cooler air thanks to a cold front that will pass through Wednesday. High near 75F. Low 48F.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND: Our dome of high pressure will continue to keep Michiana dry and warm as we go through the holiday weekend. Highs are likely to stay in the low to mid-80s with overnight lows ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Lake Michigan water temperatures will still be quite chilly in the 50s.

