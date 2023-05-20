2nd Chance Pet: Lotus

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Lotus!

For more information about Lotus, watch the video above!

To adopt Lotus or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

