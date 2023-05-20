2 hospitalized after Friday night crash in Cass County

Police do believe alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Police do believe alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Cass County on M-60.

Deputies first responded to the scene after 11:30 p.m. Friday night to M-60 near Dailey Road in Jefferson Township. Officials say that the driver, a Granger resident, and their South Bend passenger were heading northwest when they crossed the center line and hit a car going the opposite direction.

Police do believe alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Police do believe alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

The passenger of the car heading northbound was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital for their injuries. They’re is no information on the severity of either person’s injuries.

Officials claim that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, and all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Festival fun in Michiana
Motorcyclist killed in Ironwood Road crash identified
BMV announces new opportunities for driving skills tests
South Bend Fire Dept. investigating increase in fires
Mishawaka Building Trades program receives $275,000 check
Mishawaka Building Trades program receives $275,000 check

Latest News

Four Winds Field hosts fifth annual Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival.
Four Winds Field hosts fifth annual Junior Achievement Wine & Beer Festival
‘What Happened at Benham West’ premieres at The Lerner Theatre on May 19, 2023.
‘What Happened at Benham West’ premieres at The Lerner Theatre
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Saturday
Fraternal Order of Police hosts fallen officer memorial in South Bend.
Fraternal Order of Police hosts fallen officer memorial in South Bend