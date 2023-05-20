2 hospitalized after Friday night crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Cass County on M-60.

Deputies first responded to the scene after 11:30 p.m. Friday night to M-60 near Dailey Road in Jefferson Township. Officials say that the driver, a Granger resident, and their South Bend passenger were heading northwest when they crossed the center line and hit a car going the opposite direction.

Police do believe alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

The passenger of the car heading northbound was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for their injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken by ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital for their injuries. They’re is no information on the severity of either person’s injuries.

Officials claim that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, and all parties were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash as the investigation continues.

