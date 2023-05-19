Three Oaks Museum breaks ground on expansion project

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - Three Oaks is breaking ground on a major expansion project for their museum!

A fundraising campaign raised more than $80,000 and now a 1440 sq. ft. addition will be added just south of the museum building.

Also on hand today, members of the Berrien Community Foundation and the Pokagon Fund. Each of them gave $10,000 grants to make the project possible. One museum official told 16 News Now that the expansion will provide some much-needed breathing space.

“We have lots of great things on display, but we don’t have that much space to store the things that aren’t on display,” said Nick Bogert, a board member of Three Oaks Museum. “And a museum, storage is critical!”

The museum is open Fridays through Sundays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of October.

