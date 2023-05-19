Third Thursdays in the Mish: Bike parade at the Riverwalk

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Speaking of celebrations, the celebration of bike month continues across the nation and here in Michiana with tons of events!

Mishawaka’s “Third Thursdays in the Mish” held a bike parade at the Riverwalk! The event featured bike decorating and even a police escort!

Event organizers say the quick ride is beneficial for mental health.

“Long-term, I think residents of Mishawaka, they want to have things to do, so our organization aims to bring that to downtown Mishawaka,” said Clark Richard, with Third Thursdays.

To find out more about Third Thursdays, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.