Third Thursdays in the Mish: Bike parade at the Riverwalk

By 16 News Now and Alex Almanza
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Speaking of celebrations, the celebration of bike month continues across the nation and here in Michiana with tons of events!

Mishawaka’s “Third Thursdays in the Mish” held a bike parade at the Riverwalk! The event featured bike decorating and even a police escort!

Event organizers say the quick ride is beneficial for mental health.

“Long-term, I think residents of Mishawaka, they want to have things to do, so our organization aims to bring that to downtown Mishawaka,” said Clark Richard, with Third Thursdays.

To find out more about Third Thursdays, click here.

