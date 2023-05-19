Police memorial service to be held Friday night at SBPD

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is invited to an event on Friday night to remember those who have given their lives in the line of duty in St. Joseph County.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodges #36 and #155 will hold their annual tribute to former officers at 7:30 p.m. at the South Bend Police Department (701 W. Sample Street). They will dedicate prayer and a moment of silence to the officers who have died in the line of duty.

FOP #36 says the South Bend Police Department has lost 15 officers, while the St. Joseph County Police Department has lost one officer.

The service is expected to be held in front of the police station, but it could be moved inside to the department’s auditorium if it rains.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.