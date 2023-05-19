Mishawaka Building Trades program receives $275,000 check

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?

A big boost for the Mishawaka Building Trades program as a big check from the city will help it grow.

City officials presented the program with a $275,000 check Thursday night.

Mishawaka Building Trades is currently working on rehabbing a home at 324 West Mishawaka Ave.

The program, which is offered at Mishawaka High School, usually builds houses from the ground up, but now they are rehabbing homes that would otherwise be torn down.

“Homes that are in need of repair and that are on the list for demolition to rehabilitate and save them from the landfill and to give our students a meaningful opportunity to learn how to rehabilitate homes. How to come in and learn how to restore and change things...To hopefully one day have that be part of their career,” said Ben Modlin, who is the Engineering & Technology Department Chair at Mishawaka High School.

“I think it’s just a great thing for Mishawaka to have the collaboration with the building trades and to re-generate existing housing stock and save it from being torn down,” said Mishawaka Common Council Member Kate Voelker.

“It’s a really exciting venture to be able to partner with the city and be able to put together a historical home in a prime part of Mishawaka,” said Chris Elmerick, who is the Building Trades Instructor at Mishawaka High School.

Instructors said it will cost $200,000 to convert it back to a single-family home.

“They had three different apartments in there, so we’ve been tearing it apart and just really modernizing it...,” said Elmerick.

The city recently sold the home and property to Mishawaka Building Trades for $1.

They hope to finish the home in 2025.

