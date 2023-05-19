Michigan Works! wants to help you find a job

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor is working to connect young adults with local opportunities to help them succeed in their professional and personal lives.

They held a resource fair Friday afternoon to assist young adults in applying for jobs, training, and education.

At the Young Adult Resource Fair, attendees could speak with reps from local businesses, colleges, and various organizations about opportunities in the community.

“We have our youth fair going on, and we have a lot of these events throughout the year that are exciting opportunities for us to partner our youth with some of the local businesses and partners that we have to see what opportunities they may be able to get involved in for careers, education, and training,” says Chrissy Meek, Workforce Operations Manager for Kinexus Group.

Chrissy Meek says that her team wants to help young adults pursue the careers that they are most passionate about.

“Because everyone is going to be different in what their skills and interests are, so whether it’s youth or adults, we want to give them opportunities in hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare; so many of these jobs are in demand right now,” Meek said. “And we need people in these jobs, and we want to give them these jobs, so lots of different partners bring that to the table, and we have the people to employ for them.”

Michigan Works tells tell 16 News that its comprehensive services have an impact beyond simply securing a job.

“It’s that total support; education, training, social skills, life skills, and we have our resume workshops, our job-seeking workshops, so there’s a ton of services that we want families to be successful, not just the employee or the participant, the household,” says Diane Young, Business Resource Network Success Coach for Michigan Works. “We want them to be able to excel and exceed in everyday life, so we want to provide and meet whatever the need may be.”

They say the collaboration and teamwork of their dedicated staff is how they can provide numerous services.

“And I want them to walk in here so we can help them with resumes and career training,” Meek said. “We provide workshops, and then we can sit with them and talk about that and look at the assessments and coach them and just give them those opportunities to develop the resume, and then find those jobs, and then training through some of the local community colleges and different businesses. So, they have that out there and available to them, and then we can provide support with that to them.”

If you or a loved one is struggling to find your career path, the dedicated team at Michigan Works can help you realize and achieve your goals.

The next Michigan Works adult job fair is May 31, but their doors are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist youth and adults.

Michigan Works Benton Harbor is located at 499 W. Main Street, Benton Harbor, MI, 49022.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.