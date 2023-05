MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Pending school board approval, the Penn Kingsmen are set to hire Valparaiso’s Barak Coolman as the next boys basketball head coach, replacing retiring hall of famer Al Rhodes.

16 Sports got a chance to talk to Coolman Thursday and ask about his transition. Hear from him in the video above.

