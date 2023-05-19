LIVE: South Bend Fire Dept. holding press conference on recent uptick in fires

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Fire Department is holding a press conference on Friday morning amid a recent uptick in fires throughout the city.

In addition to discussing the increase in fires, officials are expected to offer a few proactive approaches residents can learn to help prevent injuries and reduce fires in the future.

The press conference will be held at the Central Fire Station on Michigan Street. It’s scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the press conference live in the video above.

