Irish softball opens NCAA tourney play on Friday

By Matt Loch
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team will play its first game of the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville, Ark.

After sweating it out on the bubble, the Irish were selected as a No. 3 seed in the four-team double elimination regional.

16 Sports caught up with head coach Deanna Gumpf, who told us what the focus was in practice this week coming off a rough game all-around against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.

“Play well, let’s give them what we’re capable of doing,” Gumpf said. “We know what to do when we play really well, and that’s what we have to focus on. If we play great defense, our pitchers keep the ball in the yard, give us a chance to win the game and generate runs. I think when those things happen, we can beat anybody.”

In addition to the Irish, the four-team regional includes Oregon, Harvard, and host Arkansas.

The Irish will take on Oregon in the first round of the regional on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

