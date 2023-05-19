First Alert Forecast: Friday rain expected from 1 to 6 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Increasing morning clouds. Rain showers build in throughout the afternoon and exit Friday evening. A few claps of thunder are possible. High near 75F. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers Early. Clearing Late. Low 46F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 62F. Low 45F. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny, but hazy skies. High 74F. Low 45F. Wind WNW at 5 to 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure over the Midwest and Great Lakes regions will keep Michiana quiet into Memorial weekend. High temperatures will rise back into the 80s Monday and Tuesday and will linger into next weekend with LOW humidity levels.

